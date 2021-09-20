Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Jacob Sirmon (3) and Central Michigan Chippewas offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann (76) react after a sack by LSU Tigers linebacker Jarell Cherry (not pictured) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida International Panthers (1-2) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as an 11.5-point underdog. The over/under is 56.5 in this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Florida International

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Central Michigan -11.5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points just twice this season.

Saturday's total is 2.2 points lower than the two team's combined 58.7 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 56.7 points per game, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under.

Chippewas games this season feature an average total of 58.3 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.8 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

So far this season Central Michigan has two wins against the spread.

The Chippewas have been favored by 11.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Central Michigan's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Chippewas rack up 30.0 points per game, comparable to the 29.0 per outing the Panthers surrender.

The Chippewas collect 21.0 more yards per game (424.7) than the Panthers give up per matchup (403.7).

When Central Michigan picks up more than 403.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over three more times (4 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Central Michigan at SISportsbook.

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

The Panthers average 28.7 points per game, comparable to the 27.7 the Chippewas allow.

The Panthers rack up 59.6 more yards per game (413.3) than the Chippewas give up per contest (353.7).

In games that Florida International totals over 353.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Chippewas have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats