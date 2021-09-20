Sep 18, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) throws against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Clemson Tigers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) are 10-point favorites when they visit the NC State Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. A 47-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Clemson vs. NC State

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -10 47

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have combined for 47 points or more just one time this year.

NC State has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.3 points lower than the two team's combined 55.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 17.3 points per game, 29.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 53.3, 6.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 47.

The 47-point total for this game is 6.5 points below the 53.5 points per game average total in Wolf Pack games this season.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson is winless against the spread this season.

This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Clemson's games this year have not gone over any of three set point totals.

The Tigers rack up 11.7 more points per game (22.0) than the Wolf Pack allow (10.3).

When Clemson puts up more than 10.3 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers rack up 61.7 more yards per game (322.7) than the Wolf Pack give up per contest (261.0).

When Clemson amasses more than 261.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Wolf Pack have forced (4).

NC State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season NC State has two wins against the spread.

NC State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Wolf Pack rack up 33.3 points per game, 26.3 more than the Tigers surrender (7.0).

When NC State records more than 7.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack average 188.3 more yards per game (455.0) than the Tigers allow (266.7).

In games that NC State amasses over 266.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Wolf Pack have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).

Season Stats