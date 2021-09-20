Clemson vs. NC State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 9 Clemson Tigers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) are 10-point favorites when they visit the NC State Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. A 47-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Clemson vs. NC State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Clemson
-10
47
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have combined for 47 points or more just one time this year.
- NC State has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.3 points lower than the two team's combined 55.3 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 17.3 points per game, 29.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 53.3, 6.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 47.
- The 47-point total for this game is 6.5 points below the 53.5 points per game average total in Wolf Pack games this season.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson is winless against the spread this season.
- This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.
- Clemson's games this year have not gone over any of three set point totals.
- The Tigers rack up 11.7 more points per game (22.0) than the Wolf Pack allow (10.3).
- When Clemson puts up more than 10.3 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers rack up 61.7 more yards per game (322.7) than the Wolf Pack give up per contest (261.0).
- When Clemson amasses more than 261.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Wolf Pack have forced (4).
NC State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season NC State has two wins against the spread.
- NC State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Wolf Pack rack up 33.3 points per game, 26.3 more than the Tigers surrender (7.0).
- When NC State records more than 7.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Wolf Pack average 188.3 more yards per game (455.0) than the Tigers allow (266.7).
- In games that NC State amasses over 266.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This season the Wolf Pack have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|NC State
22.0
Avg. Points Scored
33.3
7.0
Avg. Points Allowed
10.3
322.7
Avg. Total Yards
455.0
266.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
261.0
5
Giveaways
5
3
Takeaways
4