The No. 17 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-0) are a massive 35.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the UMass Minutemen (0-3). The game's over/under is 67.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. UMass

Favorite Spread Total Coastal Carolina -35.5 67

Over/Under Insights

UMass' games have gone over 67 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 64 points per game, three less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 0.7 points greater than the 66.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Chanticleers games this season is 55.3, 11.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 67 .

The 67 total in this game is 10.5 points higher than the 56.5 average total in Minutemen games this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Chanticleers rack up three fewer points per game (43) than the Minutemen give up (46).

When Coastal Carolina records more than 46 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Chanticleers average 20.3 fewer yards per game (504.7), than the Minutemen give up per matchup (525).

The Chanticleers have two giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have five takeaways .

UMass Stats and Trends

Thus far this season UMass has two wins against the spread.

The Minutemen have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 35.5 points or more (in two chances).

UMass' games this season have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

This year the Minutemen put up just 0.7 more points per game (21) than the Chanticleers give up (20.3).

When UMass scores more than 20.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Minutemen collect 354.3 yards per game, just two more than the 352.3 the Chanticleers allow.

This season the Minutemen have turned the ball over six times, six more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (0).

