Coastal Carolina vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 17 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-0) are a massive 35.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the UMass Minutemen (0-3). The game's over/under is 67.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. UMass
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Coastal Carolina
-35.5
67
Over/Under Insights
- UMass' games have gone over 67 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 64 points per game, three less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 0.7 points greater than the 66.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Chanticleers games this season is 55.3, 11.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 67 .
- The 67 total in this game is 10.5 points higher than the 56.5 average total in Minutemen games this season.
Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends
- Coastal Carolina has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- The Chanticleers rack up three fewer points per game (43) than the Minutemen give up (46).
- When Coastal Carolina records more than 46 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Chanticleers average 20.3 fewer yards per game (504.7), than the Minutemen give up per matchup (525).
- The Chanticleers have two giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have five takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Coastal Carolina at SISportsbook.
UMass Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season UMass has two wins against the spread.
- The Minutemen have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 35.5 points or more (in two chances).
- UMass' games this season have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.
- This year the Minutemen put up just 0.7 more points per game (21) than the Chanticleers give up (20.3).
- When UMass scores more than 20.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Minutemen collect 354.3 yards per game, just two more than the 352.3 the Chanticleers allow.
- This season the Minutemen have turned the ball over six times, six more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (0).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Coastal Carolina
|Stats
|UMass
43
Avg. Points Scored
21
20.3
Avg. Points Allowed
46
504.7
Avg. Total Yards
354.3
352.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
525
2
Giveaways
6
0
Takeaways
5