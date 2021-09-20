Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) runs the ball during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The Duke Blue Devils (2-1) are a heavy 15.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Kansas Jayhawks (1-2). The point total is set at 58 for the outing.

Odds for Duke vs. Kansas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Duke -15.5 58

Over/Under Insights

Duke has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points only twice this season.

The two teams combine to average 49.6 points per game, 8.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 59.7 points per game, 1.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Blue Devils games this season is 55.3, 2.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 58 .

The 58 total in this game is 7.5 points higher than the 50.5 average total in Jayhawks games this season.

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

This season, the Blue Devils won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 15.5 points or more.

Duke's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Blue Devils rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (34.3) than the Jayhawks allow (36.0).

The Blue Devils collect 90.7 more yards per game (523.7) than the Jayhawks give up per matchup (433.0).

In games that Duke amasses over 433.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Blue Devils have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (3).

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas is winless against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 15.5 points or more.

The Jayhawks put up 15.3 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Blue Devils allow (23.7).

The Jayhawks collect 274.3 yards per game, 108.7 fewer yards than the 383.0 the Blue Devils give up.

The Jayhawks have one giveaway this season, while the Blue Devils have five takeaways .

