The Texas State Bobcats (1-2) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as 6-point underdogs. The total for this matchup has been set at 61 points.

Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. Texas State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Eastern Michigan -6 61

Over/Under Insights

Texas State's games have gone over 61 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 53.7 points per game, 7.3 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 6.0 points greater than the 55 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Eagles and their opponents score an average of 54.3 points per game, 6.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 60.2 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Eagles have been favored by 6 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

This year, the Eagles put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Bobcats surrender (29.3).

Eastern Michigan is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.3 points.

The Eagles average 77.4 fewer yards per game (336.3), than the Bobcats give up per outing (413.7).

This year, the Eagles have four turnovers, three fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (7).

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

This season, the Bobcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Texas State's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Bobcats score per game (25.7) than the Eagles give up (25.7).

The Bobcats collect 99.3 fewer yards per game (343.7) than the Eagles allow (443.0).

The Bobcats have five giveaways this season, while the Eagles have five takeaways .

Season Stats