The Tennessee Volunteers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) are 20-point underdogs in a road SEC matchup with the No. 11 Florida Gators (2-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. A total of 60.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Florida vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Florida -20 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have scored at least 60.5 points or more just once this season.

Tennessee's games have gone over 60.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 17.5 points lower than the two team's combined 78 points per game average.

The 37.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 23.1 fewer than the 60.5 total in this contest.

Gators games have an average total of 56.7 points this season, 3.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Volunteers have averaged a total of 55.8 points, 4.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Florida has one win against the spread.

The Gators have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 20 points or more.

Florida's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Gators average 35.3 points per game, 19.6 more than the Volunteers give up per contest (15.7).

When Florida scores more than 15.7 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Gators collect 552.7 yards per game, 287.7 more yards than the 265.0 the Volunteers give up per matchup.

When Florida totals over 265.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Gators have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Volunteers' takeaways (4).

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has one win against the spread in three games this season.

Tennessee's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This year the Volunteers put up 21.0 more points per game (42.7) than the Gators surrender (21.7).

Tennessee is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 21.7 points.

The Volunteers average 102.0 more yards per game (422.0) than the Gators give up per contest (320.0).

When Tennessee piles up more than 320.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Volunteers have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Gators have forced (3).

