Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (81) breaks tackles against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-2, 0-0 SEC) are 34-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup against the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. The over/under is 51 for this game.

Odds for Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -34 51

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have scored at least 51 points just twice this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is one point greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 15 points more than the 36 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 47.7 points this season, 3.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 51 over/under in this game is 0.5 points above the 50.5 average total in Commodores games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Bulldogs score 35.3 points per game, 7.0 more than the Commodores surrender per contest (28.3).

Georgia is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.3 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 428.7 yards per game, 35 more yards than the 393.7 the Commodores allow per contest.

In games that Georgia picks up over 393.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over five more times (6 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Commodores score nine more points per game (16.7) than the Bulldogs surrender (7.7).

Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 7.7 points.

The Commodores collect 132.4 more yards per game (353.7) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (221.3).

Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 221.3 yards.

This season the Commodores have five turnovers, one fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (6).

Season Stats