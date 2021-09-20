Georgia vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-2, 0-0 SEC) are 34-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup against the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. The over/under is 51 for this game.
Odds for Georgia vs. Vanderbilt
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia
-34
51
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have scored at least 51 points just twice this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is one point greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 15 points more than the 36 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Bulldogs games have an average total of 47.7 points this season, 3.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51 over/under in this game is 0.5 points above the 50.5 average total in Commodores games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has two wins against the spread in three games this season.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Bulldogs score 35.3 points per game, 7.0 more than the Commodores surrender per contest (28.3).
- Georgia is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.3 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 428.7 yards per game, 35 more yards than the 393.7 the Commodores allow per contest.
- In games that Georgia picks up over 393.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over five more times (6 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (1) this season.
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- The Commodores score nine more points per game (16.7) than the Bulldogs surrender (7.7).
- Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 7.7 points.
- The Commodores collect 132.4 more yards per game (353.7) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (221.3).
- Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 221.3 yards.
- This season the Commodores have five turnovers, one fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
35.3
Avg. Points Scored
16.7
7.7
Avg. Points Allowed
28.3
428.7
Avg. Total Yards
353.7
221.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.7
6
Giveaways
5
6
Takeaways
1