Hawaii vs. New Mexico State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors head coach Todd Graham reacts at the end of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico State Aggies (1-3) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-3) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as a massive 17-point underdog. The over/under is 58.5 for this matchup.

Odds for Hawaii vs. New Mexico State

Favorite Spread Total Hawaii -17 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Hawaii and its opponents have combined for 58.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this season.

New Mexico State's games have gone over 58.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 13.4 points higher than the combined 45.1 PPG average of the two teams.

The 67.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.6 more than the 58.5 total in this contest.

The Rainbow Warriors and their opponents have scored an average of 65.3 points per game in 2021, 6.8 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 54.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

Hawaii's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Rainbow Warriors put up 7.0 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Aggies give up (31.8).

The Rainbow Warriors collect 416.3 yards per game, 34.2 fewer yards than the 450.5 the Aggies allow per outing.

Hawaii is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up more than 450.5 yards.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Aggies have forced (8).

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

In New Mexico State's four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Aggies have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 17 points or more.

New Mexico State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Aggies rack up 20.3 points per game, 15.0 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (35.3).

The Aggies average 95.5 fewer yards per game (334.0) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per outing (429.5).

The Aggies have six giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have seven takeaways .

Season Stats