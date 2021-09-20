Sep 18, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen during the first half against the Grambling State Tigers at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers massively favor the Houston Cougars (2-1, 0-0 AAC) when they host the Navy Midshipmen (0-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between AAC foes at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. Houston is favored by 20 points. The game has a point total set at 49.

Odds for Houston vs. Navy

Favorite Spread Total Houston -20 49

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have scored at least 49 points only two times this season.

The two teams combine to average 41.7 points per game, 7.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 51 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.0 more than the 49 total in this contest.

The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 55.7 points per game in 2021, 6.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 49 over/under in this game is 6.7 points higher than the 42.3 average total in Midshipmen games this season.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

This season, the Cougars won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 20 points or more.

Houston's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Cougars put up 36.7 points per game, comparable to the 36.0 per outing the Midshipmen allow.

Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 36.0 points.

The Cougars collect 355.3 yards per game, just 10.8 more than the 344.5 the Midshipmen give up per matchup.

Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 344.5 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (3).

Navy Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Navy is winless against the spread.

The Midshipmen rack up 10.0 fewer points per game (5.0) than the Cougars surrender (15.0).

The Midshipmen rack up only 3.0 more yards per game (233.0) than the Cougars give up (230.0).

This year the Midshipmen have three turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (5).

Season Stats