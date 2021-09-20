Houston vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers massively favor the Houston Cougars (2-1, 0-0 AAC) when they host the Navy Midshipmen (0-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between AAC foes at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. Houston is favored by 20 points. The game has a point total set at 49.
Odds for Houston vs. Navy
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Houston
-20
49
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have scored at least 49 points only two times this season.
- The two teams combine to average 41.7 points per game, 7.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 51 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.0 more than the 49 total in this contest.
- The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 55.7 points per game in 2021, 6.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 49 over/under in this game is 6.7 points higher than the 42.3 average total in Midshipmen games this season.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has two wins against the spread in three games this season.
- This season, the Cougars won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 20 points or more.
- Houston's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cougars put up 36.7 points per game, comparable to the 36.0 per outing the Midshipmen allow.
- Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 36.0 points.
- The Cougars collect 355.3 yards per game, just 10.8 more than the 344.5 the Midshipmen give up per matchup.
- Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 344.5 yards.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (3).
Navy Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Navy is winless against the spread.
- The Midshipmen rack up 10.0 fewer points per game (5.0) than the Cougars surrender (15.0).
- The Midshipmen rack up only 3.0 more yards per game (233.0) than the Cougars give up (230.0).
- This year the Midshipmen have three turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|Navy
36.7
Avg. Points Scored
5.0
15.0
Avg. Points Allowed
36.0
355.3
Avg. Total Yards
233.0
230.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.5
5
Giveaways
3
5
Takeaways
3