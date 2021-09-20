Indiana vs. Western Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) are 9-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Indiana Hoosiers (1-2). The game has a point total of 62.5.
Odds for Indiana vs. Western Kentucky
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Indiana
-9
62.5
Over/Under Insights
- Indiana and its opponents have combined for 62.5 points or more just once this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 75.7, is 13.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 58.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.3 fewer than the 62.5 over/under in this contest.
- Hoosiers games have an average total of 49.8 points this season, 12.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Hilltoppers have averaged a total of 52.0 points, 10.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- So far this season Indiana has one win against the spread.
- The Hoosiers have been favored by 9 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Indiana's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Hoosiers average 28.7 points per game, comparable to the 29.5 per contest the Hilltoppers give up.
- The Hoosiers collect 315.7 yards per game, 90.3 fewer yards than the 406.0 the Hilltoppers give up per contest.
- This year, the Hoosiers have turned the ball over seven times, four more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (3).
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- The Hilltoppers rack up 18.3 more points per game (47.0) than the Hoosiers allow (28.7).
- Western Kentucky is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 28.7 points.
- The Hilltoppers average 532.0 yards per game, 234.7 more yards than the 297.3 the Hoosiers allow.
- Western Kentucky is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 297.3 yards.
- The Hilltoppers have two giveaways this season, while the Hoosiers have six takeaways .
Season Stats
|Indiana
|Stats
|Western Kentucky
28.7
Avg. Points Scored
47.0
28.7
Avg. Points Allowed
29.5
315.7
Avg. Total Yards
532.0
297.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
406.0
7
Giveaways
2
6
Takeaways
3