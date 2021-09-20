Indiana vs. Western Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 4, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen reacts towards punter James Evans (94) during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) are 9-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Indiana Hoosiers (1-2). The game has a point total of 62.5.

Odds for Indiana vs. Western Kentucky

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Indiana -9 62.5

Over/Under Insights

Indiana and its opponents have combined for 62.5 points or more just once this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 75.7, is 13.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.3 fewer than the 62.5 over/under in this contest.

Hoosiers games have an average total of 49.8 points this season, 12.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Hilltoppers have averaged a total of 52.0 points, 10.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Indiana Stats and Trends

So far this season Indiana has one win against the spread.

The Hoosiers have been favored by 9 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Indiana's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Hoosiers average 28.7 points per game, comparable to the 29.5 per contest the Hilltoppers give up.

The Hoosiers collect 315.7 yards per game, 90.3 fewer yards than the 406.0 the Hilltoppers give up per contest.

This year, the Hoosiers have turned the ball over seven times, four more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (3).

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

The Hilltoppers rack up 18.3 more points per game (47.0) than the Hoosiers allow (28.7).

Western Kentucky is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 28.7 points.

The Hilltoppers average 532.0 yards per game, 234.7 more yards than the 297.3 the Hoosiers allow.

Western Kentucky is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 297.3 yards.

The Hilltoppers have two giveaways this season, while the Hoosiers have six takeaways .

