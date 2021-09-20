Sep 18, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts with wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) after a touchdown late in the second quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) are an overwhelming 22.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Colorado State Rams (1-2). A 44.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Iowa vs. Colorado State

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -22.5 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Iowa has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in a game this year.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 7.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.5 points above the 34 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 49.0 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 11.0 points below the 55.5 points per game average total in Rams games this season.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa is unbeaten against the spread this season.

The Hawkeyes have been favored by 22.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Iowa's games this year have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.

This year, the Hawkeyes average 6.3 more points per game (30.3) than the Rams surrender (24.0).

Iowa is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.0 points.

The Hawkeyes average 298.0 yards per game, 68.3 fewer yards than the 366.3 the Rams give up per contest.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over three times this season, two more turnovers than the Rams have forced (1).

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Colorado State has one win against the spread.

This season the Rams put up 12.0 more points per game (22.0) than the Hawkeyes give up (10.0).

Colorado State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 10.0 points.

The Rams average 130.0 more yards per game (408.7) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (278.7).

When Colorado State churns out more than 278.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Rams have four turnovers, four fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (8).

Season Stats