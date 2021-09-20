Iowa vs. Colorado State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) are an overwhelming 22.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Colorado State Rams (1-2). A 44.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Iowa vs. Colorado State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Iowa
-22.5
44.5
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in a game this year.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 7.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 10.5 points above the 34 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 49.0 points per game in 2021, 4.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 11.0 points below the 55.5 points per game average total in Rams games this season.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa is unbeaten against the spread this season.
- The Hawkeyes have been favored by 22.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Iowa's games this year have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.
- This year, the Hawkeyes average 6.3 more points per game (30.3) than the Rams surrender (24.0).
- Iowa is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.0 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 298.0 yards per game, 68.3 fewer yards than the 366.3 the Rams give up per contest.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over three times this season, two more turnovers than the Rams have forced (1).
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Colorado State has one win against the spread.
- This season the Rams put up 12.0 more points per game (22.0) than the Hawkeyes give up (10.0).
- Colorado State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 10.0 points.
- The Rams average 130.0 more yards per game (408.7) than the Hawkeyes give up per matchup (278.7).
- When Colorado State churns out more than 278.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This season the Rams have four turnovers, four fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Colorado State
30.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
10.0
Avg. Points Allowed
24.0
298.0
Avg. Total Yards
408.7
278.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
366.3
3
Giveaways
4
8
Takeaways
1