Iowa State vs. Baylor College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 6.5-point favorites when they visit the Baylor Bears (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at McLane Stadium. The over/under is 48 for this game.
Odds for Iowa State vs. Baylor
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Iowa State
-6.5
48
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in all three games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 73.7 points per game, 25.7 more than the total in this contest.
- The 24.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 23.4 fewer than the 48 over/under in this contest.
- The Cyclones and their opponents have scored an average of 49.0 points per game in 2021, 1.0 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52.2 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 4.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- So far this season Iowa State has one win against the spread.
- The Cyclones covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6.5 points or more.
- This year, the Cyclones average 15.7 more points per game (27.0) than the Bears surrender (11.3).
- Iowa State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 11.3 points.
- The Cyclones collect 161.7 more yards per game (389.0) than the Bears allow per matchup (227.3).
- In games that Iowa State amasses over 227.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Cyclones have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- Baylor's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- This season the Bears average 33.4 more points per game (46.7) than the Cyclones surrender (13.3).
- When Baylor records more than 13.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Bears collect 558.7 yards per game, 366.0 more yards than the 192.7 the Cyclones allow.
- In games that Baylor piles up over 192.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This season the Bears have turned the ball over three times, while the Cyclones have forced 3 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Iowa State
|Stats
|Baylor
27.0
Avg. Points Scored
46.7
13.3
Avg. Points Allowed
11.3
389.0
Avg. Total Yards
558.7
192.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
227.3
5
Giveaways
3
3
Takeaways
5