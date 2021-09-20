Sep 18, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell is pictured during a game against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 6.5-point favorites when they visit the Baylor Bears (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at McLane Stadium. The over/under is 48 for this game.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Baylor

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -6.5 48

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in all three games this season.

The two teams combine to average 73.7 points per game, 25.7 more than the total in this contest.

The 24.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 23.4 fewer than the 48 over/under in this contest.

The Cyclones and their opponents have scored an average of 49.0 points per game in 2021, 1.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.2 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 4.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

So far this season Iowa State has one win against the spread.

The Cyclones covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6.5 points or more.

This year, the Cyclones average 15.7 more points per game (27.0) than the Bears surrender (11.3).

Iowa State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 11.3 points.

The Cyclones collect 161.7 more yards per game (389.0) than the Bears allow per matchup (227.3).

In games that Iowa State amasses over 227.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cyclones have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

Baylor's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Bears average 33.4 more points per game (46.7) than the Cyclones surrender (13.3).

When Baylor records more than 13.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bears collect 558.7 yards per game, 366.0 more yards than the 192.7 the Cyclones allow.

In games that Baylor piles up over 192.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This season the Bears have turned the ball over three times, while the Cyclones have forced 3 turnovers.

Season Stats