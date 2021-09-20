Sep 18, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops waves to fans during Cat Walk before the game against the Chattanooga Mocs at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 SEC) are favored by 5.5 points when they go on the road to play the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) in SEC action on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium. An over/under of 49 is set in the game.

Odds for Kentucky vs. South Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -5.5 49

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in all three games this season.

The two teams combine to average 62.3 points per game, 13.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 39.3 points per game, 9.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53.0 points per game in 2021, 4.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 49-point total for this game is 3.0 points below the 52.0 points per game average total in Gamecocks games this season.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

This season, the Wildcats have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Wildcats score 17.0 more points per game (36.0) than the Gamecocks give up (19.0).

When Kentucky scores more than 19.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wildcats rack up 188.6 more yards per game (476.3) than the Gamecocks give up per contest (287.7).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 287.7 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times this season, one more turnover than the Gamecocks have forced (7).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has covered the spread every time thus far this season.

This season, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

This season the Gamecocks average 6.0 more points per game (26.3) than the Wildcats surrender (20.3).

The Gamecocks rack up 358.7 yards per game, 84.0 more yards than the 274.7 the Wildcats give up.

When South Carolina picks up over 274.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over four more times (6 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Season Stats