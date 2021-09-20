Sep 4, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) runs in for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Sun Belt opponents meet when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Louisiana is favored by 13.5 points. The total has been set at 52.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Georgia Southern

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana -13.5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have combined for 52.5 points only two times this season.

The two teams combine to score 46.6 points per game, 5.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 8.8 points lower than the 61.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have scored an average of 59.7 points per game in 2021, 7.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.5 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 2.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has covered the spread once this season.

This season, the Ragin' Cajuns have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 4.7 fewer points per game (31.3) than the Eagles surrender (36.0).

The Ragin' Cajuns average 438.0 yards per game, 95.7 fewer yards than the 533.7 the Eagles give up per outing.

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over three more times (3 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

So far this year Georgia Southern is winless against the spread.

The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.

This season the Eagles put up 10.0 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (25.3).

The Eagles average 330.0 yards per game, 68.7 fewer yards than the 398.7 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.

The Eagles have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ragin' Cajuns.

Season Stats