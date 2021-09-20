Sep 4, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Austin Kendall (10) leaves the field for a down after losing his helmet during a play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) when they host the North Texas Mean Green (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA opponents at Joe Aillet Stadium. Louisiana Tech is favored by 12 points. The point total is 64.5.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana Tech -12 64.5

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 64.5 points in all three games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 5.1 points higher than the combined 59.4 PPG average of the two teams.

The 68.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.9 more than the 64.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 62.8, 1.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64.5 .

The 64.5-point over/under for this game is 2.0 points below the 66.5 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

So far this season Louisiana Tech has two wins against the spread.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

The Bulldogs score 38.7 points per game, 9.0 more than the Mean Green give up per contest (29.7).

Louisiana Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.7 points.

The Bulldogs average 20.4 fewer yards per game (433.3), than the Mean Green give up per matchup (453.7).

The Bulldogs have four giveaways this season, while the Mean Green have eight takeaways .

North Texas Stats and Trends

Thus far this year North Texas is winless against the spread.

The Mean Green have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 12 points or more.

This year the Mean Green put up 18.0 fewer points per game (20.7) than the Bulldogs give up (38.7).

The Mean Green collect 118.0 fewer yards per game (417.7) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (535.7).

This year the Mean Green have five turnovers, two fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (7).

