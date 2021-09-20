Louisville vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Louisville Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC) visit the Florida State Seminoles (0-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between ACC opponents at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State is a 2.5-point underdog. The over/under is 61 for this matchup.
Odds for Louisville vs. Florida State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Louisville
-2.5
61
Over/Under Insights
- Florida State's games have gone over 61 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's total is 6.0 points higher than the combined 55 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 2.0 points more than the 59 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 64.8 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Saturday's total.
- The 58.5 PPG average total in Seminoles games this season is 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- So far this season Louisville has one win against the spread.
- The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.
- The Cardinals average 32.0 points per game, the same number the Seminoles surrender.
- The Cardinals rack up only 10.6 more yards per game (432.3) than the Seminoles allow per outing (421.7).
- Louisville is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 421.7 yards.
- The Cardinals have four giveaways this season, while the Seminoles have four takeaways .
Florida State Stats and Trends
- Florida State has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- The Seminoles have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Florida State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Seminoles rack up 23.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the Cardinals allow (27.0).
- The Seminoles collect 42.0 fewer yards per game (364.7) than the Cardinals give up per outing (406.7).
- This season the Seminoles have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the Cardinals' takeaways (4).
Season Stats
|Louisville
|Stats
|Florida State
32.0
Avg. Points Scored
23.0
27.0
Avg. Points Allowed
32.0
432.3
Avg. Total Yards
364.7
406.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
421.7
4
Giveaways
10
4
Takeaways
4