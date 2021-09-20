Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield (right) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Francis Sherman (left) against the UCF Knights during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC) visit the Florida State Seminoles (0-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between ACC opponents at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State is a 2.5-point underdog. The over/under is 61 for this matchup.

Odds for Louisville vs. Florida State

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -2.5 61

Over/Under Insights

Florida State's games have gone over 61 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 6.0 points higher than the combined 55 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 2.0 points more than the 59 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 64.8 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 58.5 PPG average total in Seminoles games this season is 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

So far this season Louisville has one win against the spread.

The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

The Cardinals average 32.0 points per game, the same number the Seminoles surrender.

The Cardinals rack up only 10.6 more yards per game (432.3) than the Seminoles allow per outing (421.7).

Louisville is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 421.7 yards.

The Cardinals have four giveaways this season, while the Seminoles have four takeaways .

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Seminoles have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Florida State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Seminoles rack up 23.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the Cardinals allow (27.0).

The Seminoles collect 42.0 fewer yards per game (364.7) than the Cardinals give up per outing (406.7).

This season the Seminoles have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the Cardinals' takeaways (4).

Season Stats