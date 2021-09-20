LSU vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Max Johnson (14) throws a pass against Central Michigan Chippewas linebacker Troy Brown (8) at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1, 0-0 SEC) are 3-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup with the LSU Tigers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The game has an over/under of 57 points.

Odds for LSU vs. Mississippi State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total LSU -3 57

Over/Under Insights

LSU and its opponents have scored at least 57 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this year.

Mississippi State has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 66 points per game, nine more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 47 points per game, 10 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 65.2 points, a number 8.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.2 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has covered the spread one time this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

LSU's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Tigers put up 36.7 points per game, 11.7 more than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (25).

LSU is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 25 points.

The Tigers collect 73 more yards per game (389.7) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (316.7).

LSU is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 316.7 yards.

The Tigers have two giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have six takeaways .

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has covered the spread once this year.

Mississippi State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Bulldogs score 29.3 points per game, 7.3 more than the Tigers give up (22).

When Mississippi State puts up more than 22 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Bulldogs collect 107.6 more yards per game (406.3) than the Tigers give up (298.7).

Mississippi State is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 298.7 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (4).

Season Stats