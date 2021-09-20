LSU vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1, 0-0 SEC) are 3-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup with the LSU Tigers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The game has an over/under of 57 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for LSU vs. Mississippi State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
LSU
-3
57
Over/Under Insights
- LSU and its opponents have scored at least 57 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this year.
- Mississippi State has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 66 points per game, nine more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 47 points per game, 10 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 65.2 points, a number 8.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.2 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has covered the spread one time this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- LSU's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Tigers put up 36.7 points per game, 11.7 more than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (25).
- LSU is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 25 points.
- The Tigers collect 73 more yards per game (389.7) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (316.7).
- LSU is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 316.7 yards.
- The Tigers have two giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have six takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for LSU at SISportsbook.
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Mississippi State has covered the spread once this year.
- Mississippi State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Bulldogs score 29.3 points per game, 7.3 more than the Tigers give up (22).
- When Mississippi State puts up more than 22 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs collect 107.6 more yards per game (406.3) than the Tigers give up (298.7).
- Mississippi State is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 298.7 yards.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (4).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|LSU
|Stats
|Mississippi State
36.7
Avg. Points Scored
29.3
22
Avg. Points Allowed
25
389.7
Avg. Total Yards
406.3
298.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.7
2
Giveaways
5
4
Takeaways
6