Maryland vs. Kent State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley is hugged after the Terrapins defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-2) are heavy 14.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Maryland Terrapins (3-0). The game has a point total set at 66.5.

Odds for Maryland vs. Kent State

Favorite Spread Total Maryland -14.5 66.5

Over/Under Insights

Maryland and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 66.5 points in a game this year.

Kent State has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 3.5 points higher than the combined 63 PPG average of the two teams.

The 40.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 25.8 fewer than the 66.5 over/under in this contest.

The Terrapins and their opponents score an average of 57.5 points per game, 9.0 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Flashes have averaged a total of 64.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has covered the spread two times this year.

The Terrapins have been favored by 14.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Terrapins put up 10.3 more points per game (37.3) than the Golden Flashes surrender (27.0).

Maryland is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.0 points.

The Terrapins average 517.0 yards per game, 84.7 more yards than the 432.3 the Golden Flashes allow per matchup.

When Maryland picks up more than 432.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Terrapins have two turnovers, eight fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (10).

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has covered the spread once this season.

The Golden Flashes have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.

Kent State's games this season have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.

This season the Golden Flashes score 12.0 more points per game (25.7) than the Terrapins allow (13.7).

The Golden Flashes collect 164.0 more yards per game (432.7) than the Terrapins give up per contest (268.7).

In games that Kent State totals over 268.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over three times, three fewer times than the Terrapins have forced turnovers (6).

Season Stats