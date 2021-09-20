Maryland vs. Kent State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-2) are heavy 14.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Maryland Terrapins (3-0). The game has a point total set at 66.5.
Odds for Maryland vs. Kent State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Maryland
-14.5
66.5
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 66.5 points in a game this year.
- Kent State has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.5 points higher than the combined 63 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 40.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 25.8 fewer than the 66.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Terrapins and their opponents score an average of 57.5 points per game, 9.0 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Flashes have averaged a total of 64.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland has covered the spread two times this year.
- The Terrapins have been favored by 14.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Maryland's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Terrapins put up 10.3 more points per game (37.3) than the Golden Flashes surrender (27.0).
- Maryland is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.0 points.
- The Terrapins average 517.0 yards per game, 84.7 more yards than the 432.3 the Golden Flashes allow per matchup.
- When Maryland picks up more than 432.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Terrapins have two turnovers, eight fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (10).
Kent State Stats and Trends
- Kent State has covered the spread once this season.
- The Golden Flashes have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.
- Kent State's games this season have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.
- This season the Golden Flashes score 12.0 more points per game (25.7) than the Terrapins allow (13.7).
- The Golden Flashes collect 164.0 more yards per game (432.7) than the Terrapins give up per contest (268.7).
- In games that Kent State totals over 268.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over three times, three fewer times than the Terrapins have forced turnovers (6).
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Kent State
37.3
Avg. Points Scored
25.7
13.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
517.0
Avg. Total Yards
432.7
268.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.3
2
Giveaways
3
6
Takeaways
10