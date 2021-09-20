Memphis vs. UTSA College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Memphis Tigers (3-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the UTSA Roadrunners (3-0). The over/under is 65 for the game.
Odds for Memphis vs. UTSA
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Memphis
-3.5
65
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA's games have gone over 65 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 82, is 17.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 46.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.7 fewer than the 65 over/under in this contest.
- Tigers games have an average total of 64.0 points this season, 1.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59.2 PPG average total in Roadrunners games this season is 5.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Memphis has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- This year, the Tigers score 28.4 more points per game (42.7) than the Roadrunners allow (14.3).
- Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 14.3 points.
- The Tigers average 258.6 more yards per game (504.3) than the Roadrunners give up per matchup (245.7).
- In games that Memphis amasses over 245.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have five takeaways .
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA has three wins against the spread in three games this year.
- The Roadrunners covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
- UTSA's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Roadrunners rack up 7.3 more points per game (39.3) than the Tigers surrender (32.0).
- UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.0 points.
- The Roadrunners rack up 458.7 yards per game, 23.6 fewer yards than the 482.3 the Tigers give up.
- The Roadrunners have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|UTSA
42.7
Avg. Points Scored
39.3
32.0
Avg. Points Allowed
14.3
504.3
Avg. Total Yards
458.7
482.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
245.7
3
Giveaways
4
2
Takeaways
5