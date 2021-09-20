Sep 18, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (4) runs with the ball during the second half against Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Aaron Brule (3) during the second half at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (3-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the UTSA Roadrunners (3-0). The over/under is 65 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Memphis vs. UTSA

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -3.5 65

Over/Under Insights

UTSA's games have gone over 65 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 82, is 17.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 46.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.7 fewer than the 65 over/under in this contest.

Tigers games have an average total of 64.0 points this season, 1.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.2 PPG average total in Roadrunners games this season is 5.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Memphis has one win against the spread.

This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

This year, the Tigers score 28.4 more points per game (42.7) than the Roadrunners allow (14.3).

Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 14.3 points.

The Tigers average 258.6 more yards per game (504.3) than the Roadrunners give up per matchup (245.7).

In games that Memphis amasses over 245.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have five takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Memphis at SISportsbook.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has three wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Roadrunners covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

UTSA's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Roadrunners rack up 7.3 more points per game (39.3) than the Tigers surrender (32.0).

UTSA is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.0 points.

The Roadrunners rack up 458.7 yards per game, 23.6 fewer yards than the 482.3 the Tigers give up.

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats