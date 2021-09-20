Sep 11, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker during the second quarter against the Youngstown State Penguins at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are 4-point favorites when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Spartan Stadium. A total of 51.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Nebraska

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -4 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have combined to go over the current 51.5-point total in all three games this season.

Nebraska's games have gone over 51.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 17.3 points lower than the two team's combined 68.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 18.4 points greater than the 33.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Spartans and their opponents score an average of 51.5 points per game, the same as Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cornhuskers have averaged a total of 57.3 points, 5.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has covered the spread two times this year.

The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Spartans average 39.3 points per game, 23.5 more than the Cornhuskers surrender per matchup (15.8).

Michigan State is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 15.8 points.

The Spartans collect 173.7 more yards per game (520.0) than the Cornhuskers allow per outing (346.3).

When Michigan State piles up more than 346.3 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Cornhuskers have forced (5).

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Cornhuskers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Nebraska's games this season have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.

The Cornhuskers score 29.5 points per game, 12.2 more than the Spartans allow (17.3).

When Nebraska scores more than 17.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cornhuskers rack up 100.0 more yards per game (481.3) than the Spartans give up (381.3).

In games that Nebraska totals over 381.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Cornhuskers have five giveaways this season, while the Spartans have five takeaways .

Season Stats