Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Isaiah Gash (41) rushes in the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Michigan Wolverines (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten opponents at Michigan Stadium. Rutgers is an 18.5-point underdog. The point total is 52 for the contest.

Odds for Michigan vs. Rutgers

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -18.5 52

Over/Under Insights

Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points just two times this year.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 88, is 36.0 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 22.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 29.4 fewer than the 52 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Wolverines games this season is 56.5, 4.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 52.

The 48.0 PPG average total in Scarlet Knights games this season is 4.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Michigan is unbeaten against the spread.

The Wolverines covered the spread in their only game when favored by 18.5 points or more.

Michigan's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Wolverines score 35.7 more points per game (47.0) than the Scarlet Knights give up (11.3).

When Michigan scores more than 11.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wolverines collect 254.0 more yards per game (514.7) than the Scarlet Knights allow per outing (260.7).

When Michigan piles up over 260.7 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Wolverines have zero turnovers, eight fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (8).

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers has covered the spread every time so far this season.

This season the Scarlet Knights average 29.7 more points per game (41.0) than the Wolverines surrender (11.3).

Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 11.3 points.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 61.4 more yards per game (350.7) than the Wolverines allow (289.3).

In games that Rutgers amasses over 289.3 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (2).

