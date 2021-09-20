Sep 18, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Treyson Potts (3) carries the ball past Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Guy Thomas (1) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) are facing tough odds as 31-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1). A 50.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Bowling Green

Favorite Spread Total Minnesota -31 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have scored at least 50.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.

Bowling Green and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 50.5 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 2.5 points higher than the combined 48 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 47 points per game, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 56.5, six points more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has one win against the spread in three games this year.

Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Golden Gophers put up 7.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Falcons surrender (23.3).

Minnesota is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 23.3 points.

The Golden Gophers rack up 29.7 more yards per game (378.7) than the Falcons allow per matchup (349).

When Minnesota amasses over 349 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Falcons have forced (5).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green is undefeated against the spread this year.

The Falcons covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 31 points or more.

Bowling Green's games this season have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.

The Falcons score 17.3 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Golden Gophers surrender (23.7).

The Falcons average just eight fewer yards per game (291.7) than the Golden Gophers allow per outing (299.7).

In games that Bowling Green picks up more than 299.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Falcons have three turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have takeaways (5).

