Minnesota vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) are facing tough odds as 31-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1). A 50.5-point over/under is set for the game.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Minnesota vs. Bowling Green
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Minnesota
-31
50.5
Over/Under Insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have scored at least 50.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.
- Bowling Green and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 50.5 points in a game this season.
- Saturday's total is 2.5 points higher than the combined 48 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to allow 47 points per game, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 56.5, six points more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Golden Gophers put up 7.4 more points per game (30.7) than the Falcons surrender (23.3).
- Minnesota is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 23.3 points.
- The Golden Gophers rack up 29.7 more yards per game (378.7) than the Falcons allow per matchup (349).
- When Minnesota amasses over 349 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Falcons have forced (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Minnesota at SISportsbook.
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- Bowling Green is undefeated against the spread this year.
- The Falcons covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 31 points or more.
- Bowling Green's games this season have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.
- The Falcons score 17.3 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Golden Gophers surrender (23.7).
- The Falcons average just eight fewer yards per game (291.7) than the Golden Gophers allow per outing (299.7).
- In games that Bowling Green picks up more than 299.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year the Falcons have three turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have takeaways (5).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Minnesota
|Stats
|Bowling Green
30.7
Avg. Points Scored
17.3
23.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.3
378.7
Avg. Total Yards
291.7
299.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349
2
Giveaways
3
5
Takeaways
5