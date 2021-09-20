Missouri vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Boston College Eagles (3-0) are only 2-point underdogs against the Missouri Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The over/under is 59.

Odds for Missouri vs. Boston College

Favorite Spread Total Missouri -2 59

Over/Under Insights

Missouri and its opponents have combined for 59 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Saturday's total is 22.6 points lower than the two team's combined 81.6 points per game average.

The 39.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.7 fewer than the 59 total in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 58.7, 0.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59 .

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 56.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri is winless against the spread this year.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2 points or more.

Missouri's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Tigers average 40.3 points per game, 30.0 more than the Eagles allow per outing (10.3).

Missouri is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 10.3 points.

The Tigers average 259.4 more yards per game (513.7) than the Eagles allow per matchup (254.3).

In games that Missouri picks up more than 254.3 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Tigers have one giveaway this season, while the Eagles have five takeaways .

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has covered the spread one time this year.

The Eagles average 12.3 more points per game (41.3) than the Tigers allow (29).

Boston College is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 29 points.

The Eagles collect 50 fewer yards per game (405.7) than the Tigers give up (455.7).

In games that Boston College totals over 455.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This season the Eagles have three turnovers, two fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (5).

Season Stats