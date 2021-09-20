Missouri vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Boston College Eagles (3-0) are only 2-point underdogs against the Missouri Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The over/under is 59.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Missouri vs. Boston College
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Missouri
-2
59
Over/Under Insights
- Missouri and its opponents have combined for 59 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
- Saturday's total is 22.6 points lower than the two team's combined 81.6 points per game average.
- The 39.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.7 fewer than the 59 total in this contest.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 58.7, 0.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59 .
- In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 56.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri is winless against the spread this year.
- The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2 points or more.
- Missouri's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Tigers average 40.3 points per game, 30.0 more than the Eagles allow per outing (10.3).
- Missouri is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 10.3 points.
- The Tigers average 259.4 more yards per game (513.7) than the Eagles allow per matchup (254.3).
- In games that Missouri picks up more than 254.3 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Tigers have one giveaway this season, while the Eagles have five takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Missouri at SISportsbook.
Boston College Stats and Trends
- Boston College has covered the spread one time this year.
- The Eagles average 12.3 more points per game (41.3) than the Tigers allow (29).
- Boston College is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team puts up more than 29 points.
- The Eagles collect 50 fewer yards per game (405.7) than the Tigers give up (455.7).
- In games that Boston College totals over 455.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This season the Eagles have three turnovers, two fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (5).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Missouri
|Stats
|Boston College
40.3
Avg. Points Scored
41.3
29
Avg. Points Allowed
10.3
513.7
Avg. Total Yards
405.7
455.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
254.3
1
Giveaways
3
5
Takeaways
5