Sep 18, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall and North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC) when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between ACC opponents at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. North Carolina is favored by 12 points. The contest has an over/under of 63 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -12 63

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina and its opponents have scored at least 63 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

Georgia Tech and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 63 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 4.4 points lower than the two team's combined 67.4 points per game average.

The 42 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.0 fewer than the 63 total in this contest.

The Tar Heels and their opponents have scored an average of 66.0 points per game in 2021, 3.0 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Yellow Jackets have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 8.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

Thus far this year North Carolina has two wins against the spread.

The Tar Heels covered the spread in their only game when favored by 12 points or more.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Tar Heels rack up 42.7 points per game, 25.0 more than the Yellow Jackets allow per matchup (17.7).

When North Carolina scores more than 17.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tar Heels collect 553.3 yards per game, 267.6 more yards than the 285.7 the Yellow Jackets give up per contest.

In games that North Carolina amasses over 285.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Tar Heels have turned the ball over five times, while the Yellow Jackets have forced five.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for North Carolina at SISportsbook.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Yellow Jackets have been underdogs by 12 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Georgia Tech's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Yellow Jackets score just 0.4 more points per game (24.7) than the Tar Heels allow (24.3).

The Yellow Jackets rack up 383.3 yards per game, just 3.0 more than the 380.3 the Tar Heels give up.

Georgia Tech is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals more than 380.3 yards.

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over two times, three fewer times than the Tar Heels have forced turnovers (5).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats