North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC) when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between ACC opponents at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. North Carolina is favored by 12 points. The contest has an over/under of 63 points.
Odds for North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-12
63
Over/Under Insights
- North Carolina and its opponents have scored at least 63 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.
- Georgia Tech and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 63 points in a game this season.
- Saturday's total is 4.4 points lower than the two team's combined 67.4 points per game average.
- The 42 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.0 fewer than the 63 total in this contest.
- The Tar Heels and their opponents have scored an average of 66.0 points per game in 2021, 3.0 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Yellow Jackets have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 8.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
North Carolina Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year North Carolina has two wins against the spread.
- The Tar Heels covered the spread in their only game when favored by 12 points or more.
- North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Tar Heels rack up 42.7 points per game, 25.0 more than the Yellow Jackets allow per matchup (17.7).
- When North Carolina scores more than 17.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tar Heels collect 553.3 yards per game, 267.6 more yards than the 285.7 the Yellow Jackets give up per contest.
- In games that North Carolina amasses over 285.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Tar Heels have turned the ball over five times, while the Yellow Jackets have forced five.
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- Georgia Tech has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Yellow Jackets have been underdogs by 12 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Georgia Tech's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Yellow Jackets score just 0.4 more points per game (24.7) than the Tar Heels allow (24.3).
- The Yellow Jackets rack up 383.3 yards per game, just 3.0 more than the 380.3 the Tar Heels give up.
- Georgia Tech is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals more than 380.3 yards.
- The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over two times, three fewer times than the Tar Heels have forced turnovers (5).
Season Stats
|North Carolina
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
42.7
Avg. Points Scored
24.7
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
17.7
553.3
Avg. Total Yards
383.3
380.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
285.7
5
Giveaways
2
5
Takeaways
5