The Northwestern Wildcats (1-2) are an overwhelming 15-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Ohio Bobcats (0-3). The over/under is 47 in this game.

Odds for Northwestern vs. Ohio

Favorite Spread Total Northwestern -15 47

Over/Under Insights

Northwestern has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points just twice this year.

Ohio and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 39 points per game, eight less than the over/under in this contest.

The 60 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 13 more than the 47 over/under in this contest.

Wildcats games this season have an average total of 47, the same value as Saturday's over/under.

The 53.8 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Wildcats have been favored by 15 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Northwestern's games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Wildcats put up 12.6 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Bobcats give up (35.3).

The Wildcats rack up 75 fewer yards per game (360.7), than the Bobcats give up per contest (435.7).

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over seven times, six more than the Bobcats' takeaways (1).

Ohio Stats and Trends

So far this season Ohio is winless against the spread.

The Bobcats have been underdogs by 15 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Ohio's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This season the Bobcats average 8.4 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Wildcats allow (24.7).

The Bobcats rack up 301 yards per game, 111.7 fewer yards than the 412.7 the Wildcats give up.

The Bobcats have two giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have five takeaways .

