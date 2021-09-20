Northwestern vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Northwestern Wildcats (1-2) are an overwhelming 15-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Ohio Bobcats (0-3). The over/under is 47 in this game.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Northwestern vs. Ohio
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Northwestern
-15
47
Over/Under Insights
- Northwestern has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points just twice this year.
- Ohio and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 39 points per game, eight less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 60 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 13 more than the 47 over/under in this contest.
- Wildcats games this season have an average total of 47, the same value as Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.8 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has not covered the spread yet this year.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 15 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Northwestern's games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Wildcats put up 12.6 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Bobcats give up (35.3).
- The Wildcats rack up 75 fewer yards per game (360.7), than the Bobcats give up per contest (435.7).
- This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over seven times, six more than the Bobcats' takeaways (1).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Northwestern at SISportsbook.
Ohio Stats and Trends
- So far this season Ohio is winless against the spread.
- The Bobcats have been underdogs by 15 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Ohio's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- This season the Bobcats average 8.4 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Wildcats allow (24.7).
- The Bobcats rack up 301 yards per game, 111.7 fewer yards than the 412.7 the Wildcats give up.
- The Bobcats have two giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have five takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Northwestern
|Stats
|Ohio
22.7
Avg. Points Scored
16.3
24.7
Avg. Points Allowed
35.3
360.7
Avg. Total Yards
301
412.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
435.7
7
Giveaways
2
5
Takeaways
1