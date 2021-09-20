Ohio State vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Akron Zips (1-2) are facing tough odds as 49-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1). The game has an over/under of 67.5 points.
Odds for Ohio State vs. Akron
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio State
-49
67.5
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have scored at least 67.5 points or more only one time this season.
- Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 67.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61, is 6.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 0.9 points lower than the 68.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 63.5, 4.0 points fewer than Saturday's total of 67.5 .
- The 52.5 PPG average total in Zips games this season is 15.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- Ohio State's games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Buckeyes score just 1.7 fewer points per game (38.0) than the Zips surrender (39.7).
- Ohio State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 39.7 points.
- The Buckeyes rack up 144.6 more yards per game (538.3) than the Zips give up per contest (393.7).
- In games that Ohio State totals more than 393.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Buckeyes have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Zips' takeaways (1).
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- Akron's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- This year the Zips rack up 5.7 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Buckeyes surrender (28.7).
- The Zips average 95.3 fewer yards per game (376.0) than the Buckeyes give up (471.3).
- The Zips have three giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have four takeaways .
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Akron
38.0
Avg. Points Scored
23.0
28.7
Avg. Points Allowed
39.7
538.3
Avg. Total Yards
376.0
471.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.7
4
Giveaways
3
4
Takeaways
1