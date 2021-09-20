Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) evades Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Travon Fuller (2) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Bryson Powers (21) during the second half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game on September 18, 2021. Ohio State won the game 41-20. Osu21tlsa Bjp 1072

The Akron Zips (1-2) are facing tough odds as 49-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1). The game has an over/under of 67.5 points.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Akron

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -49 67.5

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have scored at least 67.5 points or more only one time this season.

Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 67.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61, is 6.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 0.9 points lower than the 68.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 63.5, 4.0 points fewer than Saturday's total of 67.5 .

The 52.5 PPG average total in Zips games this season is 15.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has one win against the spread in three games this season.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Buckeyes score just 1.7 fewer points per game (38.0) than the Zips surrender (39.7).

Ohio State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 39.7 points.

The Buckeyes rack up 144.6 more yards per game (538.3) than the Zips give up per contest (393.7).

In games that Ohio State totals more than 393.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Buckeyes have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Zips' takeaways (1).

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has one win against the spread in three games this season.

Akron's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year the Zips rack up 5.7 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Buckeyes surrender (28.7).

The Zips average 95.3 fewer yards per game (376.0) than the Buckeyes give up (471.3).

The Zips have three giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have four takeaways .

Season Stats