Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 foes at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma is favored by 16.5 points. The total has been set at 58.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. West Virginia

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -16.5 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points just two times this year.

West Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 85.3 points per game, 26.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 24.5 points more than the 34 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Sooners games this season feature an average total of 65.8 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.5 over/under in this game is 5.0 points above the 53.5 average total in Mountaineers games this season.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Oklahoma has one win against the spread.

The Sooners have covered the spread once this season when favored by 16.5 points or more (in three chances).

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Sooners put up 29.3 more points per game (46.3) than the Mountaineers surrender (17.0).

Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.0 points.

The Sooners average 180.6 more yards per game (487.3) than the Mountaineers give up per contest (306.7).

Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 306.7 yards.

This year, the Sooners have turned the ball over two times, while the Mountaineers have forced two.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

So far this year West Virginia has two wins against the spread.

West Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Mountaineers rack up 39.0 points per game, 22.0 more than the Sooners surrender (17.0).

West Virginia is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 17.0 points.

The Mountaineers average 412.0 yards per game, 92.7 more yards than the 319.3 the Sooners allow.

In games that West Virginia totals over 319.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Mountaineers have six turnovers, one fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (7).

Season Stats