Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Big 12 rivals meet when the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) host the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State is favored by a touchdown. The game's over/under is 45.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma State
-7
45.5
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 55 points per game, 9.5 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 35.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cowboys games this season is 54.3, 8.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 53.0 points, 7.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma State has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- This season, the Cowboys are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- This year, the Cowboys average 8.3 more points per game (24.0) than the Wildcats surrender (15.7).
- When Oklahoma State scores more than 15.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cowboys collect 56.7 more yards per game (336.7) than the Wildcats give up per outing (280.0).
- Oklahoma State is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 280.0 yards.
- This year, the Cowboys have five turnovers, one fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (6).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma State at SISportsbook.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- So far this season Kansas State has two wins against the spread.
- Kansas State's games this season have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Wildcats rack up 31.0 points per game, 11.3 more than the Cowboys surrender (19.7).
- When Kansas State puts up more than 19.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Wildcats rack up 45.3 more yards per game (374.0) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (328.7).
- Kansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 328.7 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (4) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|Kansas State
24.0
Avg. Points Scored
31.0
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
15.7
336.7
Avg. Total Yards
374.0
328.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
280.0
5
Giveaways
5
4
Takeaways
6