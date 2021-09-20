Sep 18, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3 runs the ball against Boise State Broncos defensive end Isaiah Bagnah (30) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Oklahoma State won 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 rivals meet when the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) host the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State is favored by a touchdown. The game's over/under is 45.5.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma State -7 45.5

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 55 points per game, 9.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 35.4 points per game, 10.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 54.3, 8.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 53.0 points, 7.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This season, the Cowboys are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.

This year, the Cowboys average 8.3 more points per game (24.0) than the Wildcats surrender (15.7).

When Oklahoma State scores more than 15.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cowboys collect 56.7 more yards per game (336.7) than the Wildcats give up per outing (280.0).

Oklahoma State is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 280.0 yards.

This year, the Cowboys have five turnovers, one fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (6).

Kansas State Stats and Trends

So far this season Kansas State has two wins against the spread.

Kansas State's games this season have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Wildcats rack up 31.0 points per game, 11.3 more than the Cowboys surrender (19.7).

When Kansas State puts up more than 19.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wildcats rack up 45.3 more yards per game (374.0) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (328.7).

Kansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 328.7 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Season Stats