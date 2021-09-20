Sep 18, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Ty Thompson (17) throws a pass during the second half against the Stony Brook Seawolves at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won 48-7. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Wildcats (0-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are 28-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the No. 3 Oregon Ducks (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. The point total is set at 58.5.

Odds for Oregon vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -28 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have combined for 58.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this year.

Arizona's games have yet to go over 58.5 points this season.

The two teams combine to average 54.3 points per game, 4.2 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.1 points more than the 47.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 60.2 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 58.5 over/under in this game is 7.0 points higher than the 51.5 average total in Wildcats games this season.

Oregon Stats and Trends

So far this season Oregon has one win against the spread.

This season, the Ducks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 28 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Ducks score 38.0 points per game, 10.3 more than the Wildcats allow per outing (27.7).

Oregon is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.7 points.

The Ducks collect 433.0 yards per game, 79.0 more yards than the 354.0 the Wildcats give up per matchup.

In games that Oregon totals more than 354.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Ducks have turned the ball over one time this season, two fewer than the Wildcats have forced (3).

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has one win against the spread in three games this year.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Wildcats put up 3.4 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Ducks surrender (19.7).

The Wildcats collect 79.7 fewer yards per game (339.0) than the Ducks give up per contest (418.7).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over five times, three fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats