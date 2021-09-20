Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) celebrates with his teammates following the competition of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) host the FCS Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are heavily favored by 29 points in the contest.

Odds for Penn State vs. Villanova

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -29 -

Penn State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Penn State is 3-0-0 this year.

Penn State's games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.

The Nittany Lions rack up 18.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Wildcats surrender (11).

When Penn State records more than 11 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions collect 395.3 yards per game, 210.6 more yards than the 184.7 the Wildcats allow per contest.

When Penn State picks up over 184.7 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Wildcats have forced (0).

Villanova Stats and Trends

So far this season Villanova has one win against the spread.

The Wildcats score 31.0 more points per game (45.3) than the Nittany Lions give up (14.3).

Villanova is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 14.3 points.

The Wildcats collect 112.4 more yards per game (454.7) than the Nittany Lions allow (342.3).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over zero times, six fewer times than the Nittany Lions have forced turnovers (6).

