Penn State vs. Villanova College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) host the FCS Villanova Wildcats on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions are heavily favored by 29 points in the contest.
Odds for Penn State vs. Villanova
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penn State
-29
-
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Penn State is 3-0-0 this year.
- Penn State's games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.
- The Nittany Lions rack up 18.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Wildcats surrender (11).
- When Penn State records more than 11 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Nittany Lions collect 395.3 yards per game, 210.6 more yards than the 184.7 the Wildcats allow per contest.
- When Penn State picks up over 184.7 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Wildcats have forced (0).
Villanova Stats and Trends
- So far this season Villanova has one win against the spread.
- The Wildcats score 31.0 more points per game (45.3) than the Nittany Lions give up (14.3).
- Villanova is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 14.3 points.
- The Wildcats collect 112.4 more yards per game (454.7) than the Nittany Lions allow (342.3).
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over zero times, six fewer times than the Nittany Lions have forced turnovers (6).
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Villanova
29.3
Avg. Points Scored
45.3
14.3
Avg. Points Allowed
11
395.3
Avg. Total Yards
454.7
342.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
184.7
1
Giveaways
0
6
Takeaways
0