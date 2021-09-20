Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) runs in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are 11-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The point total is 55 for the game.

Odds for Purdue vs. Illinois

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -11 55

Over/Under Insights

Purdue has not yet combined with its opponents to put up more than 55 points in a game this season.

Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 53.5 points per game, 1.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 46.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.7 fewer than the 55 total in this contest.

Boilermakers games this season feature an average total of 60.3 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.3 PPG average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Boilermakers have been favored by 11 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Purdue's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in three opportunities.

The Boilermakers score 30.7 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per contest the Fighting Illini surrender.

The Boilermakers rack up 437.0 yards per game, 44.5 fewer yards than the 481.5 the Fighting Illini give up per outing.

The Boilermakers have three giveaways this season, while the Fighting Illini have six takeaways .

Illinois Stats and Trends

So far this year Illinois has two wins against the spread.

Illinois' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

This season the Fighting Illini average 6.8 more points per game (22.8) than the Boilermakers give up (16.0).

Illinois is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.0 points.

The Fighting Illini average 43.8 more yards per game (353.5) than the Boilermakers allow per contest (309.7).

Illinois is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team totals over 309.7 yards.

The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (2).

Season Stats