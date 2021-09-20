TCU vs. SMU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) and the SMU Mustangs (3-0) take the field to try to take home the Iron Skillet on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are double-digit, 10-point favorites. The over/under is set at 64.
Odds for TCU vs. SMU
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
TCU
-10
64
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to average 82.8 points per game, 18.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 36.8 points per game, 27.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 46.5, 17.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .
- The 70.3 PPG average total in Mustangs games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.
TCU Stats and Trends
- The Horned Frogs have been favored by 10 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- The Horned Frogs put up 39.5 points per game, 20.2 more than the Mustangs allow per contest (19.3).
- TCU is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.3 points.
- The Horned Frogs collect 24.2 more yards per game (464.5) than the Mustangs give up per contest (440.3).
- The Horned Frogs have two giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have seven takeaways .
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU has covered the spread once this year.
- This season the Mustangs put up 25.8 more points per game (43.3) than the Horned Frogs give up (17.5).
- SMU is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 17.5 points.
- The Mustangs collect 245.2 more yards per game (534.7) than the Horned Frogs allow per matchup (289.5).
- In games that SMU piles up over 289.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Mustangs have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Horned Frogs have forced (2).
Season Stats
|TCU
|Stats
|SMU
39.5
Avg. Points Scored
43.3
17.5
Avg. Points Allowed
19.3
464.5
Avg. Total Yards
534.7
289.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
440.3
2
Giveaways
4
2
Takeaways
7