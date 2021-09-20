Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson sings the school alma mater after the win over the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) and the SMU Mustangs (3-0) take the field to try to take home the Iron Skillet on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are double-digit, 10-point favorites. The over/under is set at 64.

Odds for TCU vs. SMU

Favorite Spread Total TCU -10 64

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 82.8 points per game, 18.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 36.8 points per game, 27.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 46.5, 17.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .

The 70.3 PPG average total in Mustangs games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.

TCU Stats and Trends

The Horned Frogs have been favored by 10 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

The Horned Frogs put up 39.5 points per game, 20.2 more than the Mustangs allow per contest (19.3).

TCU is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.3 points.

The Horned Frogs collect 24.2 more yards per game (464.5) than the Mustangs give up per contest (440.3).

The Horned Frogs have two giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have seven takeaways .

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has covered the spread once this year.

This season the Mustangs put up 25.8 more points per game (43.3) than the Horned Frogs give up (17.5).

SMU is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 17.5 points.

The Mustangs collect 245.2 more yards per game (534.7) than the Horned Frogs allow per matchup (289.5).

In games that SMU piles up over 289.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Horned Frogs have forced (2).

Season Stats