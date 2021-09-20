Texas A&M vs. Arkansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0, 0-0 SEC) are 6-point favorites when they visit the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The game's over/under is 47.5.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M
-6
47.5
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points only once this season.
- Arkansas' games have gone over 47.5 points in all three opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 69.3 points per game, 21.8 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 21.7 points per game, 25.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Aggies games this season feature an average total of 55.0 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 6.3 points below the 53.8 points per game average total in Razorbacks games this season.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M has two wins against the spread in three games this year.
- The Aggies have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Texas A&M's games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.
- The Aggies score 28.3 points per game, 12.3 more than the Razorbacks give up per matchup (16.0).
- When Texas A&M records more than 16.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Aggies rack up 171.6 more yards per game (437.3) than the Razorbacks give up per contest (265.7).
- In games that Texas A&M picks up over 265.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Razorbacks' takeaways (5).
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- In Arkansas' three games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Razorbacks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6 points or more.
- Arkansas' games this season have eclipsed the over/under in all three opportunities.
- The Razorbacks average 41.0 points per game, 35.3 more than the Aggies give up (5.7).
- When Arkansas scores more than 5.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Razorbacks average 253.0 more yards per game (492.3) than the Aggies allow per outing (239.3).
- When Arkansas amasses more than 239.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This season the Razorbacks have two turnovers, two fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (4).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Arkansas
28.3
Avg. Points Scored
41.0
5.7
Avg. Points Allowed
16.0
437.3
Avg. Total Yards
492.3
239.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
265.7
7
Giveaways
2
4
Takeaways
5