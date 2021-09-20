Texas A&M vs. Arkansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) drops back to pass against the New Mexico Lobos during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0, 0-0 SEC) are 6-point favorites when they visit the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 0-0 SEC) in a SEC matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The game's over/under is 47.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -6 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points only once this season.

Arkansas' games have gone over 47.5 points in all three opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 69.3 points per game, 21.8 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 21.7 points per game, 25.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Aggies games this season feature an average total of 55.0 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 6.3 points below the 53.8 points per game average total in Razorbacks games this season.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Aggies have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Texas A&M's games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.

The Aggies score 28.3 points per game, 12.3 more than the Razorbacks give up per matchup (16.0).

When Texas A&M records more than 16.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aggies rack up 171.6 more yards per game (437.3) than the Razorbacks give up per contest (265.7).

In games that Texas A&M picks up over 265.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Razorbacks' takeaways (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

In Arkansas' three games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Razorbacks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6 points or more.

Arkansas' games this season have eclipsed the over/under in all three opportunities.

The Razorbacks average 41.0 points per game, 35.3 more than the Aggies give up (5.7).

When Arkansas scores more than 5.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Razorbacks average 253.0 more yards per game (492.3) than the Aggies allow per outing (239.3).

When Arkansas amasses more than 239.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This season the Razorbacks have two turnovers, two fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (4).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats