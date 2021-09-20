Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) passes the ball against the Rice Owls during the first quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between Big 12 foes at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas Tech is a 10-point underdog. The point total is set at 61 for the outing.

Odds for Texas vs. Texas Tech

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Texas -10 61

Over/Under Insights

Texas and its opponents have scored at least 61 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.

Texas Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 79 points per game, 18 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 20.4 points greater than the 40.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Longhorns games this season is 55.7, 5.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 61 .

The 56.8 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texas Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Texas has two wins against the spread.

The Longhorns have been favored by 10 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Texas' games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Longhorns average 17.7 more points per game (39) than the Red Raiders allow (21.3).

When Texas records more than 21.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Longhorns collect 146.3 more yards per game (437) than the Red Raiders allow per outing (290.7).

In games that Texas picks up more than 290.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Longhorns have three giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have five takeaways .

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has covered the spread two times this year.

Texas Tech's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Red Raiders put up 40 points per game, 20.7 more than the Longhorns surrender (19.3).

Texas Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 19.3 points.

The Red Raiders rack up 441 yards per game, 70 more yards than the 371 the Longhorns allow.

When Texas Tech picks up more than 371 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year the Red Raiders have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Longhorns' takeaways (3).

Season Stats