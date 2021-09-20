Toledo vs. Ball State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo Rockets (1-2, 0-0 MAC) are 4-point favorites when they visit the Ball State Cardinals (1-2, 0-0 MAC) in conference play on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Scheumann Stadium. The game's point total is 56.5.

Odds for Toledo vs. Ball State

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -4 56.5

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 46.7 points per game, 9.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 58 points per game, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Rockets and their opponents have scored an average of 57.3 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

This season, the Rockets are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 4 points or more.

The Rockets score 8.7 fewer points per game (28.0) than the Cardinals surrender (36.7).

The Rockets collect 74.3 fewer yards per game (361.7) than the Cardinals allow per contest (436.0).

The Rockets have one giveaway this season, while the Cardinals have one takeaway .

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State is winless against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have been underdogs by 4 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

The Cardinals average 18.7 points per game, comparable to the 21.3 the Rockets surrender.

The Cardinals average 27.0 fewer yards per game (319.7) than the Rockets give up (346.7).

The Cardinals have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rockets.

Season Stats