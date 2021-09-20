Troy vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Sun Belt opponents meet when the Troy Trojans (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. Troy is favored by 23.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 50 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Troy vs. UL Monroe
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Troy
-23.5
50
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's over/under is 9.3 points higher than the combined 40.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 37 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.0 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.
- Trojans games this season feature an average total of 56.5 points, a number 6.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50-point over/under for this game is 3.5 points below the 53.5 points per game average total in Warhawks games this season.
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- This year, the Trojans score 3.7 more points per game (29.7) than the Warhawks give up (26.0).
- The Trojans average 86.2 fewer yards per game (333.3), than the Warhawks allow per contest (419.5).
- The Trojans have turned the ball over four times this season, two fewer than the Warhawks have forced (6).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Troy at SISportsbook.
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- UL Monroe has one win against the spread in two games this season.
- The Warhawks have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 23.5 points or more.
- The Warhawks put up 11.0 points per game, comparable to the 11.0 the Trojans give up.
- The Warhawks collect 168.5 yards per game, 59.5 fewer yards than the 228.0 the Trojans allow.
- This season the Warhawks have zero turnovers, six fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (6).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Troy
|Stats
|UL Monroe
29.7
Avg. Points Scored
11.0
11.0
Avg. Points Allowed
26.0
333.3
Avg. Total Yards
168.5
228.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
419.5
4
Giveaways
0
6
Takeaways
6