Sun Belt opponents meet when the Troy Trojans (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. Troy is favored by 23.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 50 points.

Odds for Troy vs. UL Monroe

Favorite Spread Total Troy -23.5 50

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 9.3 points higher than the combined 40.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 37 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.0 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.

Trojans games this season feature an average total of 56.5 points, a number 6.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50-point over/under for this game is 3.5 points below the 53.5 points per game average total in Warhawks games this season.

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has one win against the spread in three games this season.

This year, the Trojans score 3.7 more points per game (29.7) than the Warhawks give up (26.0).

The Trojans average 86.2 fewer yards per game (333.3), than the Warhawks allow per contest (419.5).

The Trojans have turned the ball over four times this season, two fewer than the Warhawks have forced (6).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has one win against the spread in two games this season.

The Warhawks have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 23.5 points or more.

The Warhawks put up 11.0 points per game, comparable to the 11.0 the Trojans give up.

The Warhawks collect 168.5 yards per game, 59.5 fewer yards than the 228.0 the Trojans allow.

This season the Warhawks have zero turnovers, six fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (6).

Season Stats