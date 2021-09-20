Tulane vs. UAB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz during their game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Tulane Green Wave (1-2) the advantage on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the UAB Blazers (2-1). Tulane is favored by 4 points. A 57-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Tulane vs. UAB

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Tulane -4 57

Over/Under Insights

Tulane and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in all three games this season.

Saturday's total is 10.7 points lower than the two team's combined 67.7 points per game average.

The 61 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.0 more than the 57 total in this contest.

The average total in Green Wave games this season is 68.2, 11.2 points above Saturday's total of 57.

In 2021, games involving the Blazers have averaged a total of 51.0 points, 6.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has covered the spread two times this year.

The Green Wave have been favored by 4 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Tulane's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

This year, the Green Wave put up 21.0 more points per game (41.7) than the Blazers give up (20.7).

When Tulane puts up more than 20.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Green Wave rack up 123.3 more yards per game (428.3) than the Blazers allow per outing (305.0).

Tulane is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 305.0 yards.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Blazers have forced (2).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulane at SISportsbook.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Blazers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 4 points or more.

The Blazers rack up 14.3 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Green Wave allow (40.3).

The Blazers rack up 89.0 fewer yards per game (366.0) than the Green Wave allow per matchup (455.0).

This season the Blazers have five turnovers, one fewer than the Green Wave have takeaways (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats