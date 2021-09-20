Tulane vs. UAB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Tulane Green Wave (1-2) the advantage on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the UAB Blazers (2-1). Tulane is favored by 4 points. A 57-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Tulane vs. UAB
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tulane
-4
57
Over/Under Insights
- Tulane and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in all three games this season.
- Saturday's total is 10.7 points lower than the two team's combined 67.7 points per game average.
- The 61 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.0 more than the 57 total in this contest.
- The average total in Green Wave games this season is 68.2, 11.2 points above Saturday's total of 57.
- In 2021, games involving the Blazers have averaged a total of 51.0 points, 6.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane has covered the spread two times this year.
- The Green Wave have been favored by 4 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Tulane's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.
- This year, the Green Wave put up 21.0 more points per game (41.7) than the Blazers give up (20.7).
- When Tulane puts up more than 20.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Green Wave rack up 123.3 more yards per game (428.3) than the Blazers allow per outing (305.0).
- Tulane is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 305.0 yards.
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Blazers have forced (2).
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- The Blazers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 4 points or more.
- The Blazers rack up 14.3 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Green Wave allow (40.3).
- The Blazers rack up 89.0 fewer yards per game (366.0) than the Green Wave allow per matchup (455.0).
- This season the Blazers have five turnovers, one fewer than the Green Wave have takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|Tulane
|Stats
|UAB
41.7
Avg. Points Scored
26.0
40.3
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
428.3
Avg. Total Yards
366.0
455.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
305.0
6
Giveaways
5
6
Takeaways
2