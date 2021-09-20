Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery watches a replay during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2) will look to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-3) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as a heavy 14-point underdog. The over/under is set at 62.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Arkansas State

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -14 62.5

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 11.5 points higher than the combined 51 PPG average of the two teams.

The 72 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 9.5 more than the 62.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 55.5, 7.0 points fewer than Saturday's total of 62.5 .

The 61.5 PPG average total in Red Wolves games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Tulsa is undefeated against the spread.

The Golden Hurricane score 20.0 points per game, 22.7 fewer than the Red Wolves give up per matchup (42.7).

The Golden Hurricane collect 432.0 yards per game, 106.7 fewer yards than the 538.7 the Red Wolves allow per outing.

The Golden Hurricane have five giveaways this season, while the Red Wolves have seven takeaways .

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

So far this season Arkansas State has one win against the spread.

The Red Wolves have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 14 points or more.

The Red Wolves average just 1.7 more points per game (31.0) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (29.3).

When Arkansas State puts up more than 29.3 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Red Wolves collect 487.0 yards per game, 80.3 more yards than the 406.7 the Golden Hurricane allow.

When Arkansas State churns out more than 406.7 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Red Wolves have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Golden Hurricane's takeaways (3).

Season Stats