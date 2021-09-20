Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Elijah Gates (2) and defensive back Evan Williams (32) celebrates after a sack against UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) in the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 UCLA Bruins (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. The game has a point total set at 59.

Odds for UCLA vs. Stanford

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -3.5 59

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -3.5 59

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have scored at least 59 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Stanford has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 69.7 points per game, 10.7 more than the total in this contest.

The 50.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.

Bruins games this season feature an average total of 67.2 points, a number 8.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 59 total in this game is 7.2 points above the 51.8 average total in Cardinal games this season.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, the Bruins have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

UCLA's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Bruins score 14.7 more points per game (39.7) than the Cardinal allow (25.0).

UCLA is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.0 points.

The Bruins collect 35.7 more yards per game (419.0) than the Cardinal give up per contest (383.3).

When UCLA piles up more than 383.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Bruins have three giveaways this season, while the Cardinal have three takeaways .

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

This year, the Cardinal won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Stanford's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Cardinal average 4.3 more points per game (30.0) than the Bruins give up (25.7).

When Stanford records more than 25.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cardinal rack up 62.4 fewer yards per game (343.3) than the Bruins give up (405.7).

The Cardinal have two giveaways this season, while the Bruins have six takeaways .

Season Stats