UCLA vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 24 UCLA Bruins (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. The game has a point total set at 59.
Odds for UCLA vs. Stanford
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA and its opponents have scored at least 59 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
- Stanford has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 69.7 points per game, 10.7 more than the total in this contest.
- The 50.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.
- Bruins games this season feature an average total of 67.2 points, a number 8.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59 total in this game is 7.2 points above the 51.8 average total in Cardinal games this season.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- This season, the Bruins have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- UCLA's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Bruins score 14.7 more points per game (39.7) than the Cardinal allow (25.0).
- UCLA is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.0 points.
- The Bruins collect 35.7 more yards per game (419.0) than the Cardinal give up per contest (383.3).
- When UCLA piles up more than 383.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Bruins have three giveaways this season, while the Cardinal have three takeaways .
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford has two wins against the spread in three games this season.
- This year, the Cardinal won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Stanford's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Cardinal average 4.3 more points per game (30.0) than the Bruins give up (25.7).
- When Stanford records more than 25.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Cardinal rack up 62.4 fewer yards per game (343.3) than the Bruins give up (405.7).
- The Cardinal have two giveaways this season, while the Bruins have six takeaways .
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Stanford
39.7
Avg. Points Scored
30.0
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
25.0
419.0
Avg. Total Yards
343.3
405.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
383.3
3
Giveaways
2
6
Takeaways
3