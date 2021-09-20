Sep 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) scores a touchdown against Washington State Cougars defensive back Tanner Moku (32) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Trojans won 45-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the USC Trojans (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) when they host the Oregon State Beavers (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 rivals at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum. USC is favored by 13 points. The point total is set at 63.

Odds for USC vs. Oregon State

Favorite Spread Total USC -13 63

Over/Under Insights

USC and its opponents have scored at least 63 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.

Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 7.3 points lower than the two team's combined 70.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 23.0 points more than the 40 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Trojans games this season is 58.3, 4.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 63 .

In 2021, games involving the Beavers have averaged a total of 64.5 points, 1.5 more than the set total in this contest.

USC Stats and Trends

USC has covered the spread twice this year.

The Trojans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13 points or more (in two chances).

USC's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Trojans score 15.3 more points per game (34.3) than the Beavers give up (19.0).

USC is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 19.0 points.

The Trojans average 74.7 more yards per game (423.7) than the Beavers give up per matchup (349.0).

USC is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 349.0 yards.

The Trojans have five giveaways this season, while the Beavers have five takeaways .

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

Oregon State's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Beavers put up 15.0 more points per game (36.0) than the Trojans allow (21.0).

Oregon State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.0 points.

The Beavers collect 453.0 yards per game, 109.7 more yards than the 343.3 the Trojans allow.

Oregon State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 343.3 yards.

The Beavers have three giveaways this season, while the Trojans have six takeaways .

Season Stats