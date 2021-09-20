Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Connor O'Toole (81) reacts after catching a pass in the end zone against the Utah Utes during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. The play would be ruled incomplete after review. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington State Cougars (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Washington State is a two-touchdown underdog. A 55-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Utah vs. Washington State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Utah -14 55

Over/Under Insights

Washington State's games have gone over 55 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 1.3 points lower than the two team's combined 56.3 points per game average.

This contest's total is 2.0 points under the 57 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Utes games this season is 46.5, 8.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 55 .

The 55-point over/under for this game is 9.0 points below the 64.0 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Utah Stats and Trends

So far this season Utah is winless against the spread.

The Utes rack up 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 31.7 per outing the Cougars give up.

The Utes collect 372.3 yards per game, 63.7 fewer yards than the 436.0 the Cougars give up per contest.

This year, the Utes have five turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah at SISportsbook.

Washington State Stats and Trends

So far this year Washington State is winless against the spread.

Washington State's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Cougars score just 1.7 more points per game (27.0) than the Utes allow (25.3).

The Cougars average 71.7 more yards per game (367.0) than the Utes give up (295.3).

When Washington State picks up over 295.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Utes have forced (3).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats