Utah vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Utah Utes (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington State Cougars (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Washington State is a two-touchdown underdog. A 55-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Utah vs. Washington State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Utah
-14
55
Over/Under Insights
- Washington State's games have gone over 55 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 1.3 points lower than the two team's combined 56.3 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 2.0 points under the 57 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Utes games this season is 46.5, 8.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 55 .
- The 55-point over/under for this game is 9.0 points below the 64.0 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.
Utah Stats and Trends
- So far this season Utah is winless against the spread.
- The Utes rack up 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 31.7 per outing the Cougars give up.
- The Utes collect 372.3 yards per game, 63.7 fewer yards than the 436.0 the Cougars give up per contest.
- This year, the Utes have five turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (7).
Washington State Stats and Trends
- So far this year Washington State is winless against the spread.
- Washington State's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- This year the Cougars score just 1.7 more points per game (27.0) than the Utes allow (25.3).
- The Cougars average 71.7 more yards per game (367.0) than the Utes give up (295.3).
- When Washington State picks up over 295.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Utes have forced (3).
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Washington State
29.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.0
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.7
372.3
Avg. Total Yards
367.0
295.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
436.0
5
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
7