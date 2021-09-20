UTEP vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 10, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos linebacker Brandon Hawkins (3) strips the ball from UTEP Miners quarterback Calvin Brownholtz (7) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State beat UTEP 54-13. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The UTEP Miners (2-1) are only 2-point favorites against the New Mexico Lobos (2-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The game has a point total set at 54.

Odds for UTEP vs. New Mexico

Favorite Spread Total UTEP -2 54

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's total is 6.7 points higher than the combined 47.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 0.4 points greater than the 53.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Miners games this season is 56.5, 2.5 points above Saturday's total of 54.

The 54 over/under in this game is 1.5 points above the 52.5 average total in Lobos games this season.

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP has covered the spread one time this year.

The Miners covered the spread in their only game when favored by 2 points or more.

This year, the Miners rack up just 1.7 more points per game (27.0) than the Lobos allow (25.3).

UTEP is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.3 points.

The Miners average 99.7 more yards per game (420.0) than the Lobos allow per contest (320.3).

When UTEP amasses over 320.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Miners have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Lobos' takeaways (6).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico is winless against the spread this year.

This year, the Lobos are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 2 points or more.

The Lobos average 8.0 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Miners surrender (28.3).

The Lobos average 329.7 yards per game, just 1.7 more than the 328.0 the Miners give up.

The Lobos have turned the ball over two times, two fewer times than the Miners have forced turnovers (4).

Season Stats