UTEP vs. New Mexico College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UTEP Miners (2-1) are only 2-point favorites against the New Mexico Lobos (2-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The game has a point total set at 54.
Odds for UTEP vs. New Mexico
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UTEP
-2
54
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's total is 6.7 points higher than the combined 47.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 0.4 points greater than the 53.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Miners games this season is 56.5, 2.5 points above Saturday's total of 54.
- The 54 over/under in this game is 1.5 points above the 52.5 average total in Lobos games this season.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- UTEP has covered the spread one time this year.
- The Miners covered the spread in their only game when favored by 2 points or more.
- This year, the Miners rack up just 1.7 more points per game (27.0) than the Lobos allow (25.3).
- UTEP is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.3 points.
- The Miners average 99.7 more yards per game (420.0) than the Lobos allow per contest (320.3).
- When UTEP amasses over 320.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Miners have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Lobos' takeaways (6).
New Mexico Stats and Trends
- New Mexico is winless against the spread this year.
- This year, the Lobos are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 2 points or more.
- The Lobos average 8.0 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Miners surrender (28.3).
- The Lobos average 329.7 yards per game, just 1.7 more than the 328.0 the Miners give up.
- The Lobos have turned the ball over two times, two fewer times than the Miners have forced turnovers (4).
Season Stats
|UTEP
|Stats
|New Mexico
27.0
Avg. Points Scored
20.3
28.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
420.0
Avg. Total Yards
329.7
328.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
320.3
9
Giveaways
2
4
Takeaways
6