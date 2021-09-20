Sep 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jimmy Lake and quarterback Patrick O'Brien (10) sing the school fight song after defeating the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) host the California Golden Bears (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 opponents at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Cal is a 7.5-point underdog. The total has been set at 45.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Washington vs. Cal

Favorite Spread Total Washington -7.5 45.5

Over/Under Insights

Cal has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 7.8 points lower than the two team's combined 53.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 1.1 points more than the 44.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Huskies and their opponents have scored an average of 53.0 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 3.8 points below the 49.3 points per game average total in Golden Bears games this season.

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Huskies have been favored by 7.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

This year, the Huskies rack up 5.7 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Golden Bears allow (28.7).

The Huskies rack up 35.3 fewer yards per game (410.7) than the Golden Bears give up per matchup (446.0).

The Huskies have turned the ball over four more times (7 total) than the Golden Bears have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has covered the spread once this season.

This year, the Golden Bears won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Cal's games this season have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Golden Bears score 30.3 points per game, 14.6 more than the Huskies surrender (15.7).

Cal is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.7 points.

The Golden Bears average 139.6 more yards per game (435.3) than the Huskies allow per matchup (295.7).

Cal is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out over 295.7 yards.

The Golden Bears have turned the ball over two times, one fewer times than the Huskies have forced turnovers (3).

