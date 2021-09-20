Western Michigan vs. San Jose State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers project a close game when the Western Michigan Broncos (2-1) play the San Jose State Spartans (2-1) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The contest has an over/under of 63 points.
Odds for Western Michigan vs. San Jose State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Michigan
-2.5
63
Over/Under Insights
- Western Michigan and its opponents have combined for 63 points or more just once this season.
- San Jose State's games have yet to go over 63 points this season.
- Saturday's total is 11.3 points higher than the combined 51.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to allow 48.3 points per game, 14.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 60.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 63 over/under in this game is 3.5 points above the 59.5 average total in Spartans games this season.
Western Michigan Stats and Trends
- Western Michigan has covered the spread two times this year.
- The Broncos have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Western Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Broncos score 9.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Spartans give up (19.0).
- Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.0 points.
- The Broncos collect 68.7 more yards per game (413.7) than the Spartans give up per matchup (345.0).
- When Western Michigan picks up more than 345.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over two times, while the Spartans have forced two.
San Jose State Stats and Trends
- San Jose State has covered the spread one time this season.
- The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- San Jose State's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- This year the Spartans rack up 6.3 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Broncos surrender (29.3).
- The Spartans average 37.3 more yards per game (403.3) than the Broncos allow per contest (366.0).
- When San Jose State churns out over 366.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Spartans have turned the ball over two more times (6 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Season Stats
|Western Michigan
|Stats
|San Jose State
28.7
Avg. Points Scored
23.0
29.3
Avg. Points Allowed
19.0
413.7
Avg. Total Yards
403.3
366.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
345.0
2
Giveaways
6
4
Takeaways
2