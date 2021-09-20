Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) and offensive lineman Mark Brooks (60) react leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a close game when the Western Michigan Broncos (2-1) play the San Jose State Spartans (2-1) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The contest has an over/under of 63 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. San Jose State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -2.5 63

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined for 63 points or more just once this season.

San Jose State's games have yet to go over 63 points this season.

Saturday's total is 11.3 points higher than the combined 51.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 48.3 points per game, 14.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 60.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 63 over/under in this game is 3.5 points above the 59.5 average total in Spartans games this season.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has covered the spread two times this year.

The Broncos have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Western Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Broncos score 9.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Spartans give up (19.0).

Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.0 points.

The Broncos collect 68.7 more yards per game (413.7) than the Spartans give up per matchup (345.0).

When Western Michigan picks up more than 345.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over two times, while the Spartans have forced two.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Michigan at SISportsbook.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has covered the spread one time this season.

The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

San Jose State's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Spartans rack up 6.3 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Broncos surrender (29.3).

The Spartans average 37.3 more yards per game (403.3) than the Broncos allow per contest (366.0).

When San Jose State churns out over 366.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over two more times (6 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats