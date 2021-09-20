Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5.5) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0). The game has an over/under of 46.5.
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wisconsin
-5.5
46.5
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame's games have gone over 46.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 8.8 points lower than the two team's combined 55.3 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 8.3 points above the 38.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Badgers games this season is 51.5, five points more than Saturday's total of 46.5.
- The 56.7 PPG average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 10.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has one win against the spread in two games this season.
- The Badgers have been favored by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- The Badgers average 22 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Fighting Irish give up per matchup (26.7).
- The Badgers rack up 60.5 more yards per game (441.5) than the Fighting Irish allow per contest (381).
- The Badgers have four giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have six takeaways .
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- Notre Dame has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Fighting Irish put up 21.8 more points per game (33.3) than the Badgers allow (11.5).
- Notre Dame is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 11.5 points.
- The Fighting Irish average 213.2 more yards per game (407.7) than the Badgers give up per matchup (194.5).
- Notre Dame is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 194.5 yards.
- The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over three more times (4 total) than the Badgers have forced a turnover (1) this season.
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Notre Dame
22
Avg. Points Scored
33.3
11.5
Avg. Points Allowed
26.7
441.5
Avg. Total Yards
407.7
194.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
381
4
Giveaways
4
1
Takeaways
6