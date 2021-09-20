Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst looks on during the fourth quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5.5) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0). The game has an over/under of 46.5.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -5.5 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame's games have gone over 46.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 8.8 points lower than the two team's combined 55.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 8.3 points above the 38.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Badgers games this season is 51.5, five points more than Saturday's total of 46.5.

The 56.7 PPG average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 10.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has one win against the spread in two games this season.

The Badgers have been favored by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

The Badgers average 22 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Fighting Irish give up per matchup (26.7).

The Badgers rack up 60.5 more yards per game (441.5) than the Fighting Irish allow per contest (381).

The Badgers have four giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have six takeaways .

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has one win against the spread in three games this season.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Fighting Irish put up 21.8 more points per game (33.3) than the Badgers allow (11.5).

Notre Dame is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 11.5 points.

The Fighting Irish average 213.2 more yards per game (407.7) than the Badgers give up per matchup (194.5).

Notre Dame is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 194.5 yards.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over three more times (4 total) than the Badgers have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Season Stats