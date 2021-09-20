Sep 18, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers (2) and teammates celebrate a win over the Ball State Cardinals at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (3-0) are big 30-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the UConn Huskies (0-4). The total has been set at 56 points for this matchup.

Odds for Wyoming vs. UConn

Favorite Spread Total Wyoming -30 56

Over/Under Insights

UConn's games have gone over 56 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 50.3 points per game, 5.7 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 13.7 points under the 69.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 48.8, 7.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56 .

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 56.0 points, equal to the set over/under for this game.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Cowboys score 8.0 fewer points per game (38.0) than the Huskies allow (46.0).

The Cowboys rack up 118.5 fewer yards per game (373.3) than the Huskies allow per outing (491.8).

The Cowboys have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Huskies.

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn has covered the spread once this season.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 30 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

UConn's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Huskies rack up 11.4 fewer points per game (12.3) than the Cowboys allow (23.7).

The Huskies collect 148.4 fewer yards per game (204.3) than the Cowboys allow (352.7).

This year the Huskies have turned the ball over seven times, while the Cowboys have forced 7 turnovers.

Season Stats