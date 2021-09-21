Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) celebrates his touchdown catch and run against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021. Cardinals Vs Vikings

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) are 7.5-point underdogs on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Arizona Cardinals (2-0). The point total is 52 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Jaguars

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Cardinals -7.5 52

Over/under insights

Out of 16 games last year, Arizona played six with over 52 points scored, its current matchup's over/under.

Last season, seven of Jacksonville's 16 matchups went over 52 total points scored.

These two teams averaged a combined 44.7 points per game a season ago, 7.3 less points than the total of 52 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 53.7 points per game last season, 1.7 more than the point total in this matchup.

The average point total for Cardinals games last year was 1.4 fewer points than the over/under of 52 in this matchup.

The average total for Jaguars games in 2020 was 3.0 fewer points than the point total of 52 for this outing.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Arizona's games.

The Cardinals put up 5.2 fewer points per game (25.6) than the Jaguars gave up (30.8) last season.

Arizona was 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall last season when the team notched more than 30.8 points.

The Cardinals racked up 384.6 yards per game last season, 33.1 fewer yards than the 417.7 the Jaguars allowed per outing.

When Arizona picked up over 417.7 yards last season, the team was 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Last season the Cardinals turned the ball over 21 times, four more than the Jaguars' takeaways (17).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest odds on this matchup.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville put together a 7-9-0 ATS record last season.

The Jaguars had an ATS record of 5-5 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last year.

In Jacksonville's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

Last season the Jaguars racked up 3.8 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Cardinals surrendered (22.9).

When Jacksonville scored more than 22.9 points last year, it was 5-2 against the spread and 1-6 overall.

The Jaguars collected 25.8 fewer yards per game (326.1) than the Cardinals gave up (351.9) per outing last year.

In games that Jacksonville totaled more than 351.9 yards last year, the team was 4-3 against the spread and 0-7 overall.

The Jaguars turned the ball over 25 times last year, four more turnovers than the Cardinals forced (21).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville was 3-5 against the spread, and 1-7 overall, at home last year.

In four of eight games at home last season, Jacksonville went over the total.

Last season, Jaguars home games averaged 48.9 points, 3.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).

Last season away from home, Arizona was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

Last year, in eight away games, Arizona did not go over the total once.

The average total in Cardinals away games last season was 50.1 points, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).

Powered by Data Skrive.