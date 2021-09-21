Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates scoring a fourth quarter touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (0-1) are 9-point underdogs on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Baltimore Ravens (1-1). The total is 49.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Ravens vs. Lions

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Ravens -9 49.5

Over/under insights

Last season, Baltimore's games finished over 49.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, seven (out of 18) times.

Last season, 13 of Detroit's 16 matchups went over 49.5 total points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 3.4 more points per game (52.9) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 49.5 points.

The Ravens and the Lions saw their opponents average a combined 1.8 more points per game last season than the over/under of 49.5 set in this matchup.

The average total the Ravens had set in games last year was 2.7 less points than this outing's point total.

The average total in Lions games in 2020 was 1.5 more points than the point total of 49.5 for this outing.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore covered 10 times in 16 chances against the spread last season.

When playing as at least 9-point favorites last season, the Ravens had an ATS record of 5-1-1.

A total of seven of Baltimore's games last season went over the point total.

The Ravens put up 29.3 points per game last season, 3.1 fewer than the Lions allowed per contest (32.4).

Baltimore was 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it recorded more than 32.4 points last year.

The Ravens collected 56.7 fewer yards per game (363.1) than the Lions allowed per matchup (419.8) last season.

When Baltimore totaled over 419.8 yards last year, the team was 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Ravens turned the ball over six more times (18 total) than the Lions forced a turnover (12) last year.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit went 7-9-0 ATS last season.

The Lions were an underdog by 9 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Detroit's games hit the over 10 out of 16 times last year.

Last season the Lions averaged 4.7 more points per game (23.6) than the Ravens allowed (18.9).

When Detroit recorded more than 18.9 points last season, it was 7-7 against the spread and 5-9 overall.

The Lions averaged 350.2 yards per game last season, 20.4 more yards than the 329.8 the Ravens allowed per outing.

In games that Detroit picked up more than 329.8 yards last season, the team was 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Lions had 21 giveaways last season, while the Ravens had 22 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home last season, Detroit was 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

In six of eight home games last season, Detroit went over the total.

The average point total in Lions home games last season was 50.7 points, 1.2 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

Away from home last season, Baltimore was 5-2-1 against the spread, and 6-2 overall.

The Ravens had one win ATS (1-1-1) as 9-point favorites or more on the road.

Last season, in eight away games, Baltimore hit the over three times.

Ravens away games last season averaged 45.7 total points, 3.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

