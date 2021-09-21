Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs with the football during the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (1-1) are 9.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Buffalo Bills (1-1). The total is 45.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Bills vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Bills -9.5 45.5

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponent combined to score over 45.5 points, the current matchup's over/under, in 12 of 19 games last year.

Washington's games went over 45.5 total points scored in five of 17 matchups last season.

The Bills and the Football Team combined to average 6.7 more points per game a season ago than the total of 45.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 1.5 less points per game (44) last season than this matchup's over/under of 45.5 points.

The Bills' average point total in matchups last year was 48.2, 2.7 points higher than the over/under in this game.

Football Team games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 44.4 points, 1.1 less than the point total in this matchup.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo put together an 11-5-0 ATS record last year.

The Bills did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Buffalo's games went over the point total 11 out of 16 times last season.

Last year, the Bills scored 10.7 more points per game (31.3) than the Football Team allowed (20.6).

Buffalo was 11-4 against the spread and 13-2 overall last season when the team recorded over 20.6 points.

The Bills collected 91.8 more yards per game (396.4) than the Football Team allowed per outing (304.6) last year.

When Buffalo picked up more than 304.6 yards last year, the team was 11-6 against the spread and 14-3 overall.

The Bills had 22 giveaways last season, while the Football Team had 23 takeaways.

Washington stats and trends

Washington went 8-7-1 ATS last season.

The Football Team covered the spread once last year (1-0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

In Washington's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Last season the Football Team averaged just 2.5 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Bills gave up (23.4).

Washington was 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall last year when the team put up more than 23.4 points.

The Football Team collected 35.2 fewer yards per game (317.3) than the Bills allowed (352.5) per contest last season.

When Washington picked up over 352.5 yards last year, the team was 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Football Team turned the ball over 27 times last year, one more turnover than the Bills forced (26).

Home and road insights

Buffalo was 6-2 against the spread, and 7-1 overall, at home last year.

Buffalo hit the over in five of eight games at home last season.

Bills home games last season averaged 47.4 total points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Last year in away games, Washington was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

In eight road games last year, Washington hit the over three times.

Last season, Football Team away games averaged 44.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

