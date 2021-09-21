Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule greets New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (2-0) are 7.5-point favorites on Thursday, September 23, 2021 against the Houston Texans (1-1). The contest has an over/under of 43.5 points.

Odds for Panthers vs. Texans

Favorite Spread Total Panthers -7.5 43.5

Over/under insights

Out of 16 games last year, Carolina played eight with more than 43.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total.

Houston's games went over 43.5 total points scored in 14 of 16 matchups last year.

The two teams averaged a combined 2.4 more points per game (45.9) a season ago than this matchup's total of 43.5 points.

The Panthers and the Texans saw their opponents average a combined 10.6 more points per game last season than the over/under of 43.5 set for this outing.

The Panthers' average point total in matchups last year was 48.6, 5.1 points higher than the total in this game.

The average over/under in Texans games in 2020 was 7.1 more points than the point total of 43.5 in this outing.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

A total of seven of Carolina's games last season went over the point total.

Last year, the Panthers racked up 7.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Texans allowed (29).

Carolina was 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall last season when the team notched more than 29 points.

The Panthers racked up 349.5 yards per game last season, 67.3 fewer yards than the 416.8 the Texans allowed per contest.

When Carolina piled up over 416.8 yards last year, the team was 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Last year the Panthers turned the ball over 21 times, 12 more than the Texans' takeaways (9).

Texans stats and trends

Houston won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Texans were an underdog by 7.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

A total of eight of Houston's games last year went over the point total.

The Texans averaged 24 points per game last year, comparable to the 25.1 the Panthers gave up.

When Houston scored more than 25.1 points last season, it was 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Texans averaged 375.3 yards per game last season, just 15.2 more than the 360.1 the Panthers allowed per outing.

In games that Houston amassed over 360.1 yards last season, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 4-7 overall.

The Texans turned the ball over 18 times last year, four fewer times than the Panthers forced turnovers (22).

Home and road insights

Houston was 3-5 against the spread, and 2-6 overall, at home last season.

At home last season, the Texans were winless ATS (0-1) as 7.5-point underdogs or more.

In three of eight home games last year, Houston went over the total.

Texans home games last season averaged 51.6 total points, 8.1 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

On the road last season, Carolina was 7-1 against the spread, and 3-5 overall.

Last year, in four of eight road games Carolina hit the over.

The average point total in Panthers away games last season was 49.0 points, 5.5 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

