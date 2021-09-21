Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Carolina Panthers (2-0) are 7.5-point favorites on Thursday, September 23, 2021 against the Houston Texans (1-1). The contest has an over/under of 43.5 points.
Odds for Panthers vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- Out of 16 games last year, Carolina played eight with more than 43.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total.
- Houston's games went over 43.5 total points scored in 14 of 16 matchups last year.
- The two teams averaged a combined 2.4 more points per game (45.9) a season ago than this matchup's total of 43.5 points.
- The Panthers and the Texans saw their opponents average a combined 10.6 more points per game last season than the over/under of 43.5 set for this outing.
- The Panthers' average point total in matchups last year was 48.6, 5.1 points higher than the total in this game.
- The average over/under in Texans games in 2020 was 7.1 more points than the point total of 43.5 in this outing.
Panthers stats and trends
- Carolina compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of seven of Carolina's games last season went over the point total.
- Last year, the Panthers racked up 7.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Texans allowed (29).
- Carolina was 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall last season when the team notched more than 29 points.
- The Panthers racked up 349.5 yards per game last season, 67.3 fewer yards than the 416.8 the Texans allowed per contest.
- When Carolina piled up over 416.8 yards last year, the team was 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- Last year the Panthers turned the ball over 21 times, 12 more than the Texans' takeaways (9).
Texans stats and trends
- Houston won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.
- The Texans were an underdog by 7.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- A total of eight of Houston's games last year went over the point total.
- The Texans averaged 24 points per game last year, comparable to the 25.1 the Panthers gave up.
- When Houston scored more than 25.1 points last season, it was 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Texans averaged 375.3 yards per game last season, just 15.2 more than the 360.1 the Panthers allowed per outing.
- In games that Houston amassed over 360.1 yards last season, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 4-7 overall.
- The Texans turned the ball over 18 times last year, four fewer times than the Panthers forced turnovers (22).
Home and road insights
- Houston was 3-5 against the spread, and 2-6 overall, at home last season.
- At home last season, the Texans were winless ATS (0-1) as 7.5-point underdogs or more.
- In three of eight home games last year, Houston went over the total.
- Texans home games last season averaged 51.6 total points, 8.1 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
- On the road last season, Carolina was 7-1 against the spread, and 3-5 overall.
- Last year, in four of eight road games Carolina hit the over.
- The average point total in Panthers away games last season was 49.0 points, 5.5 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).
